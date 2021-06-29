Kakegurui Writer Apologizes for Canceled Isekai Revenge Manga

Following the cancelation of the Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") fantasy manga, writer Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler ) issued an apology on their Twitter account, translated as follows:

I deeply apologize for all the pain, concerns, and fuss I have caused to everyone related to this incident. I created a work that was lacking in due consideration, and I am ashamed to have caused an incident like this. Going forward, my shame about my actions will encourage me to create better works. I am deeply sorry.

The editors of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine announced on Monday that the manga, written by Kawamoto with art by Aki Yamaguchi, has been canceled after one chapter.

The magazine's readers had pointed out similarities between the villains in the manga with particular characters in other works. In response, the editorial department reinspected the manga and determined that there would be problems with depicting characters with such similar likenesses as villainous, and thus may be viewed as intentionally denigrating particular works. The department apologized to creators of such works and others involved, and stated that it will pay more attention to prevent similar issues in the future.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation author Rifujin na Magonote was among the critics of the manga. His tweet is translated below:

"Making the so-called isekai cheat protagonists the villains and making them do vile things" ←Not a problem "Making characters appear who are recognizably borrowed from characters from other works" ←I'm not going to say it's not a problem, but it's not a huge problem "Making characters appear who are recognizably borrowed from characters from other works, and then turning them into villains and making them do vile things" ←This is crossing the line

Fuse , author of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime responded to Kawamoto's apology. A portion of his blog message is translated below:

"I have received an apology from the Dragon Age editorial department. For an author, the character's image is important, so I request that if you do a parody, you do not overdo it."

The story depicts a protagonist who casts judgment on the people who reincarnated into another world and indulge in cheat skills. It follows a villager named Lute who respects and wants to join the guild "Rebels Against God," which is comprised of people who reincarnated into the world and who fight against the Demon Lord's army. The story begins when one of the people Lute admires, Louis Crawford, appears.

The members of the guild feature notable physical similarities to characters from popular isekai series, such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 's Rimuru, Sword Art Online 's Kirito, Overlord 's Ainz, KONOSUBA 's Aqua, and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! 's Catarina.

The manga debuted on June 9 in Monthly Dragon Age .

The series was teased in May as a revenge story "coated in hate and desire," centering on a someone who slaughters all who reincarnate from another world.