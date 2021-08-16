5 Anime You Must See According to Mamoru Hosoda

5 anime classics from 1979 that influenced Hosoda's films

Acclaimed anime director Mamoru Hosoda shared five "must-see" anime on the "The Most Useful School in the World" TV program on Saturday. The list is as follows:

All of the above titles were first released in Japan in 1979, when Hosoda was in sixth grade. Thus, they were deeply formative for him.

Hosoda also shared some insight into the production of his latest film BELLE , saying he was particular about creating the internet part of the setting with computers and the real-life parts with hand-drawn animation.

BELLE opened in Japan on July 16. GKIDS licensed the film for North America, and will release the film in English and in Japanese with English subtitles this winter.

Source: Animate Times