Naoko Yamada Directs Animated KitKat Commercial

Nestlé announced in a press release on Monday that Naoko Yamada , a veteran director on several Kyoto Animation works, directed KitKat's first ever anime commercial. Japanese-American singer-songwriter Ai performed the song "FirstTime feat. RIEHATA" as a collaboration with the dancer Riehata.

The 15-second television commercial began airing on Japan television on Monday. Mynavi News posted the 15-second commercial on its YouTube channel on Thursday:

The ad is also available to view on Nestlé Japan's KitKat website.

The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. revealed on Twitter that it produced the animation. The company is credited for production assistance on Makoto Shinkai films, as well as American animated works such as Batman: The Killing Joke .

Naoko Yamada 's directorial works at Kyoto Animation include K-ON! , Tamako Market , A Silent Voice , and Liz and the Blue Bird . In 2021, she directed The Heike Story at Science SARU .

Thanks to Nicholas R. Zabaly for the news tip.

Source: Nestlé Press Release