Tiger & Bunny's Masakazu Katsura Designs Hero for Snickers Commercial
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Tiger & Bunny and Garo: Crimson Moon character designer Masakazu Katsura designed the heroic character for a new Snickers commercial. The "BE A HERO SNICKERS" candy bar ad stars champion kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa as he takes on a tokusatsu hero-style persona.
The ad is the first in the new campaign that focuses on the idea that a hero is the one who tries to do his best when he has to go the extra mile in his everyday life. In the commercial, Nasukawa is shown stressing before a match and grabs a Snickers. His new form helps quell all of his nervous thoughts.
Filmmaker Masatsugu Nagasoe created the advertisement. He previously storyboarded, directed, and edited the first ending sequence for Jujutsu Kaisen.
Pop culture characters have appeared in multiple Snickers ads over the years, including the The [email protected] Cinderella Girls idols, Dr. Stone's Senku, Godzilla, Sadako, and the Colossal Titan.
Source: Comic Natalie