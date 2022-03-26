Tiger & Bunny's Masakazu Katsura Designs Hero for Snickers Commercial

Tiger & Bunny and Garo: Crimson Moon character designer Masakazu Katsura designed the heroic character for a new Snickers commercial. The "BE A HERO SNICKERS" candy bar ad stars champion kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa as he takes on a tokusatsu hero-style persona.

The ad is the first in the new campaign that focuses on the idea that a hero is the one who tries to do his best when he has to go the extra mile in his everyday life. In the commercial, Nasukawa is shown stressing before a match and grabs a Snickers. His new form helps quell all of his nervous thoughts.

Filmmaker Masatsugu Nagasoe created the advertisement. He previously storyboarded, directed, and edited the first ending sequence for Jujutsu Kaisen .

Pop culture characters have appeared in multiple Snickers ads over the years, including the The [email protected] Cinderella Girls idols, Dr. Stone 's Senku, Godzilla, Sadako, and the Colossal Titan.

Source: Comic Natalie