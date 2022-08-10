Interest
McDonald's Japan Offers Doraemon Desserts
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Ramune milkshakes, chocolate banana pies available until early September
Ever wonder what Doraemon would taste like if he was liquified and turned into a milkshake? No? Just me then? Well, the answer is apparently Ramune.
Now through early September, McDonald's Japan is selling two Doraemon-themed desserts. The first is a blue-colored, ramune-flavored milkshake. The other is a chocolate banana pie. These treats come in cute, limited-time-only cups and sleeves featuring the main cast of the series.
While the flavors are based more on color pallets than the characters' in-universe tastes (dorayaki, made with azuki bean paste, is Doraemon's favorite food), there's no doubt that they look delicious.
Source: Dtimes via Livedoor News