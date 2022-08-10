McDonald's Japan Offers Doraemon Desserts

Ramune milkshakes, chocolate banana pies available until early September

Ever wonder what Doraemon would taste like if he was liquified and turned into a milkshake? No? Just me then? Well, the answer is apparently Ramune.

Now through early September, McDonald's Japan is selling two Doraemon -themed desserts. The first is a blue-colored, ramune-flavored milkshake. The other is a chocolate banana pie. These treats come in cute, limited-time-only cups and sleeves featuring the main cast of the series.

While the flavors are based more on color pallets than the characters' in-universe tastes (dorayaki, made with azuki bean paste, is Doraemon's favorite food), there's no doubt that they look delicious.

Source: Dtimes via Livedoor News