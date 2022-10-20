Teaser Video for FLOW's Code Geass Virtual Concert Unveiled

Anime digital goods brand Gugenka has shared with ANN the teaser video for rock band FLOW 's virtual reality concert for the Code Geass franchise . The video shows footage from the band's rehearsal and previews their virtual avatars.

The concert will take place on the VRChat and SHOWROOM platforms on November 6 and 13. FLOW will use AI-generated avatars created through the MakeAvatarEngine. In addition, Code Geass protagonist Lelouch will be voicing the live performance with lines performed by Jun Fukuyama .

To promote the concert, Gugenka has opened a free exhibition in VRChat for the Code Geass series.

Regular tickets cost 6,600 yen (about US$45), while full bundle tickets with extra Code Geass digital figures and avatars cost 13,200 yen (about US$91). Those who purchase tickets by October 25 will get a FLOW T-shirt costume to use in VRChat. All ticket holders will receive a "Live Entrance Avatar Costume", which will be distributed via the MakeAvatar app on October 29. Additional costumes are available for purchase through Gugenka's online store. Ticket purchase and XMarket login are required to enter the event venue.

Gugenka has hosted and developed multiple anime VR events and products, including for Slayers , Knight of Sidonia , and Re:Zero .

Source: Email Correspondence