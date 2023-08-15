Tokyo Revengers Voice Actor Azumi Waki Announces Marriage

Waki will continue her career in voice acting and promised to "cherish each and every work and character, without forgetting to be grateful."

Azumi Waki announced her marriage via her X (Twitter) account on Thursday. The Tokyo Revengers voice actor wrote that she and her new spouse bonded over their shared love of games, and she hopes to "cooperate with each other in our daily lives and have a good time together."

Waki will continue her career in voice acting and promised to "cherish each and every work and character, without forgetting to be grateful."

Over the course of her career, Waki voiced Hinata Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers , Anne Shelley in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Special Week in Uma Musume Pretty Derby , Galko in Please tell me! Galko-chan , and Nagisa Minase in Girlfriend, Girlfriend .

Source: Comic Natalie

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.