JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hirohiko Araki Unveils New Osaka Art Mural

Osaka Station's "Fountain Boy" takes on a new form

On May 16, the West Japan Railway Company announced that it had partnered with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure author Hirohiko Araki to bring a new look to the station's iconic "Funsui Kozo" ("Fountain Boy") statue. While the company and Araki kept many of the details confidential, they revealed that Araki's' piece would go on display at Osaka Station's West Side Art Project (WARP) at the Inogate Osaka building on July 31. The new piece was unveiled two days early on July 29, and it has that distinct Araki touch.

Araki created the piece as an homage to the "Funsui Kozo" ("Fountain Boy") statute that stood at Osaka station for 103 years.

荒木飛呂彦先生によるパブリックアート『THE FOUNTAIN BOY（噴水小僧）』

お披露目！



JR西日本の大阪駅 西側地区アートプロジェクト『WARP（WEST ART PROJECT）』。

その一環として、大阪駅西口に7/31(水)開業する「イノゲート大阪」１階に、荒木先生の作品が登場しました。… pic.twitter.com/Nm6QrZVq4F — ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 公式 (@araki_jojo) July 29, 2024

Public art THE FOUNTAIN BOY by Hirohiko Araki Unveiling!



WARP (WEST ART PROJECT) is an art project in the west area of Osaka Station by JR West.

As part of this, Araki's work will be on display from Wednesday, July 31 on the first floor of Inogate Osaka, at the west exit of Osaka Station.



The piece was created in recognition of the Fountain Boy's 103 year display since the second Osaka Station building.



If you're in the area, please come and visit.



For details, see➡️ https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p…

Made from stained-glass, the principal figure in "The Fountain Boy" is a new take on the statue. However, astute fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will see seven Stands from the series' long history in the piece. These stands are, from left to right: Dirty Deeds Done Cheap, Star Platinum, Stone Free, November Rain, Gold Experience, Killer Queen, and Tusk.

"The Fountain Boy" is an amazing piece by the legendary manga author and captures his unique artistic style. The inclusions of the Stands from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series help fill in some of the dead areas of the piece. The blue background motif brings out the homage to the original "Fountain Boy" as well. If you're near Osaka Station after July 31 and love Hirohiko Araki 's art style, check out his stained-glass piece.