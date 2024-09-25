Yoshitaka Amano Draws Batman Inspired by His Debut for 85th Anniversary

It's one page of action

Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger , Batman first appeared in Detective Comics #27's story “The Case of the Chemical Syndicate” in 1939. Since then, the caped crusader has appeared in several TV series, films, and video games. Now, on the iconic character's 85th anniversary, DC Comics asked seven artists to create original art pieces inspired by Batman's debut issue for the Batman 85 Artist Series. One of those artists is famed Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano .

Amano revealed his Batman 85 Artist Series piece as a collage on his Instagram account on September 20. While the collage is impressive and well-coordinated, the artist also posted three standalone images of the piece on the same day.

In a press release, DC Comics announced they had partnered with seven artists: Caledonia Curry (Swoon), Hebru Brantley, João Marco, Sandra Fabara (Lady Pink), Mirka Andolfo , Ram Han, and Yoshitaka Amano .

The press release also stated the seven pieces will be exhibited at events in Tokyo, Japan; Weeze, Germany; Guangzhou, China; and other locations. The events will also feature merchandise featuring the Batman 85 Artist Series pieces. However, some of the merchandise is also available through the DC Shop website.

The DC YouTube channel also posted a video featuring Batman 85 Artist Series artist Hebru Brantly discussing all things Batman on September 22. DC Comics has not revealed if every artist in the Batman 85 Artist Series will receive their own video, but hopefully they will.

After drawing covers for Detective Comics, Sandman, and Superman, Amano created an evocative piece for Batman. It captures that late 1930s and early 1940s feel, as well as the shadows some associate with Batman.