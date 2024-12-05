Gundam GQuuuuuux Designer Talks About How Much Evangelion's Hideaki Anno Is Involved

Soon after Sunrise and Khara announced their new Gundam TV series Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced “g-kwux”) on Wednesday, fans went online to debate Hideaki Anno 's involvement in the project. Known for creating the Evangelion franchise and founding Khara , Anno is credited for co-writing the scripts with director (and frequent collaborator) Kazuya Tsurumaki , taking part in design work, and storyboarding for the new Gundam series.

Still, fans wondered if Anno was doing even more under the surface. Fortunately, Gundam GQuuuuuux and Evangelion mechanical designer Ikuto Yamashita took to X (formerly Twitter ) and clarified Anno's involvement on Thursday:

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is Tsurumaki's project. Tsurumaki decides everything. Anno-san might do something to cover for him, but that's it. However, Anno-san is the president of Khara , so he'll be shown the intermediate work [during production]. However, [Tsurumaki] will try not to show him until the very last minute, so as not to be overturned and have to start from square one.

At the time of writing Yamashita has received just over 260 comments, over 12,000 reposts, and 32,000 likes to his post. However, many of the replies appear to be spam by X/ Twitter user @iamtonyk. Removing @iamtonyk's remarks, fans appear excited about the project and appreciate Yamashita's clarification.

Tomoyo Kurasawa, Yui Ishikawa , and Shimba Tsuchiya will voice the characters Amate Yuzuriha, Nyaan, and Shūji Itō respectively. Tsurumaki is set to direct with Yoji Enokido supervising and co-writing the scripts. The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX website will update with more info in the future.