3rd Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution Film's Teaser Video Streamed

Anime film delayed to 2021

The official website for the Eureka Seven franchise began streaming a teaser video for the final film in the Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution film trilogy on Monday.

The film has been delayed to 2021. The film was originally slated to open this year.

The second film, Anemone: Kōkyōshihen Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution (Anemone: Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution ), received a special screening on Monday with a stage greeting by chief director Tomoki Kyoda , Eureka voice actress Kaori Nazuka , and BONES president/producer Masahiko Minami at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater.

The first film opened in September 2017, after making its worldwide debut at Otakon in August 2017. In its first two days, the film earned about 63 million yen (about US$561,137). Funimation screened the film in theaters in the United States on February 5 and 7, 2018, with screenings in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub .

The second film opened in Japan on November 10, 2018, and it ranked at #9 in its opening weekend.