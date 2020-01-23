Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi Anime Film Casts Kurumi Inagaki, Hiroaki Hirata

Visuals preview new characters Ashita, Kinо̄

The staff of the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day) anime film announced two new cast members for original movie characters on Friday. Kurumi Inagaki will play Ashita (seen lower right in image below), and Hiroaki Hirata ( One Piece 's Sanji) will play Kinо̄ (lower center).

The staff unveiled two new visuals that preview the new characters.

The film will open in Japan on March 20. The new film will feature characters from both Hugtto! Precure and Star ☆ Twinkle Precure . Rie Kitagawa will perform the theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!."

Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete (Star ☆ Twinkle Precure the Movie: Put Your Feelings into the Song of Stars), the anime film companion to the Star ☆ Twinkle Precure anime series, opened in Japan on October 19. The film's story centers on the Precures meeting a UMA ("unidentified mysterious animal," pronounced "yūma"). The five Precures deepen their bond with the creature through song.

Star ☆ Twinkle Precure is the 16th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, and it premiered last February.

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, will premiere in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Source: Press release