Navi Narrates Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Game's Video

Sequel game for PS4, Switch launches in Japan on February 20

Atlus began streaming a new promotional video on Wednesday for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ⁠— the new action role-playing game in the Persona franchise by Atlus , KOEI Tecmo Games, and Omega Force. In the video, Navi (voiced by Aoi Yūki ) provides an overview of the game.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 20.

The game's story is set half a year after the original Persona 5 game's story, with the game's main characters going on summer vacation, but becoming involved in a new incident that spans the whole of Japan. The original game's main characters will be playable.

Voice actress Misaki Kuno is playing Sophia, whose codename is Sophie. Sophia is a mysterious girl who has lost her memories. She wields a yo-yo and a blaster, and she controls Pithos, who is like a Persona.

First-print limited editions of the game will include a DLC code to add music from other games in the Persona series. The game's "treasure box" edition will cost 13,800 yen (about US$127), and will include an art book, original soundtrack , "making-of" Blu-ray Disc for the game's theme song "You Are Stronger" by Lotus Juice and Lyn, and sacoche.

Persona 5 shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired in December 2018 and March 2019.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan on October 31. The game will launch in the Americas and Europe on March 31.