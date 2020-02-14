New 'World's Greatest First Love' Theatrical Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Anime screens in theaters in Japan starting on February 21

Kadokawa began streaming the second promotional video on Friday for Sekaiichi Hatsukoi : Propose-Hen (The World's Greatest First Love: Proposal Arc), the new anime based on Shungiku Nakamura 's The World's Greatest First Love: The Case of Ritsu Onodera boys-love manga. The video previews the anime's theme song "Mirai mo Kimi no Te no Naka de" (The Future is Also in Your Hands) by Shuhei Kita .

The anime's event screenings will open in theaters in Japan on February 21.

The new anime celebrates the fifth anniversary of Kadokawa 's Emerald magazine, where the manga is currently serialized. The magazine launched in August 2014. The magazine is based on the magazine of the same name from within the story of The World's Greatest First Love . The manga transferred to the magazine in its debut issue.

The manga follows the tension between a newly recruited manga editor named by Ritsu Onodera and his tyrannical editor-in-chief Masamune Takano — who happen to share a common past.

The manga debuted in Kadokawa 's The Ruby magazine in 2006, and moved to Asuka Ciel in 2009, before moving to Emerald in August 2014. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint is publishing the manga in English.

The manga has previously inspired anime adaptations. The first and second seasons premiered in April and October 2011, respectively. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The two OVAs shipped with the fifth and sixth compiled volumes of the manga. Funimation released the television anime and OVAs on DVD in March 2017.

A film, Sekai-ichi Hatsukoi: Yokozawa Takafumi no Baai , opened in 2014.