Kō-Kyō-Sei Million Arthur Smartphone Game Ends Service on May 12

Game debuted in October 2018

The official website for the Kō-Kyō-Sei Million Arthur iOS and Android game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on May 12 at 3:00 p.m. JST. The game has already halted sales of in-game crystals.

The newest title in the Million Arthur franchise launched in Japan in October 2018.

Square Enix released Kaku San Sei Million Arthur as its first mobile card game based on the folklore of King Arthur in Japan in 2012. South Korean publisher Gamevil brought the game to North America and Europe in 2015, after Square Enix closed the game's Japanese servers in March 2015. The Jaku-San-Sei Million Arthur four-panel manga debuted within the franchise 's games in 2012. The first game inspired a live-action television series in 2014.

Square Enix released a sequel game, titled Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur , in Japan in 2014. Examu developed a fighting game titled Million Arthur : Arcana Blood , which launched in Japan in 2017. A PlayStation 4 version debuted in Japan in November 2018. The game launched on PC via Steam in June 2019.

A net anime adaptation of the Jaku-San-Sei Million Arthur manga premiered in 2015. The Operation Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur (Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur ) massively multiplayer online role-playing game also inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2018, and the second season premiered in April 2019.