Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector Anime Film's Trailer Streamed

The official YouTube channel for Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block began streaming the full trailer on Thursday for Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector , the Psycho-Pass 3 anime's upcoming film. The video previews Who-ya Extended's theme song "Synthetic Sympathy."

The film will open in Japan on March 27 and screen for only two weeks in theaters in Japan. Additionally, an edited version of the film will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside Japan. The film will debut on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on March 27 at 12:00 p.m.

The Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web and other news services reported on December 13 that Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector is a compilation film. However, Fuji TV confirmed with ANN on February 19 that the film is not a compilation film.

The film will conclude the story of season 3 on the case of the "Foxes" being pursued by Unit 1, the Bifrost mystery, and Arata and Kei's battle. The film will have a returning cast and staff.

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered on October 24, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long runtimes. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct the series at Production I.G , and manga creator Akira Amano returned as the original character designer.

The original Psycho-Pass anime premiered in 2012 and ran for 22 episodes. The 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 television anime series then premiered in October 2014, and the Psycho-Pass movie opened in Japan in January 2015. Funimation released all three anime on home video.

The franchise also includes the newly released three-film Psycho-Pass SS or Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project. The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment), opened in Japan in January 2019. The second film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 First Guardian , opened in Japan in February 2019. The third film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 Onshū no Kanata ni ____ (In the Realm Beyond Is ____), opened in Japan in March 2019.