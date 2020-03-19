Sacks&Guns!! Sci-Fi Anime Delayed to 2021

New character sketches also unveiled

The official blog for Project Anima announced on Thursday that Sacks&Guns!! , Satelight 's anime of Nekotarō Inui's Sakugan Labyrinth Marker (Drilling Labyrinth Marker) novel, has been delayed to 2021. The anime was originally slated for a 2020 broadcast.

The blog also revealed new character sketches for the anime.

Kanon Obata will voice the role of the heroine Memenpu in the anime. 1,400 people applied in the auditions for the heroine role, including 300 professional applicants and 1,100 amateur applicants. 10 judges chose Obata, a college student, from among seven finalists. Toshiyuki Toyonaga and Hikaru Midorikawa will also star in the anime.

The visual below depicts the underground colony of Pinyin, where the father Gagamba and his daughter Memenpu — the story's protagonists — live.

Jun'ichi Wada ( WorldEnd , Caligula ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Yuji Iwahara ( King of Thorn , Darker than Black , Dimension W ) is the original character designer. Stanislas Brunet ( Macross Delta ) is the mechanical designer. Kazumi Kōda ( NieR: Automata ) is the concept designer. Yūri Shibamura ( Marginal Operation ) is credited for scenario cooperation. Eriko Kimura is the sound director at Tohokushinsha Film Corporation .

Project Anima accepted story submissions from the general public through DeNA 's MangaBox, Everystar, and similar user-submitted content platforms. DeNA , Sotsu Co., Ltd. , Nippon Cultural Broadcasting , and MBS hosted competitions in three categories. Inui's Sakugan Labyrinth Marker novel was the runner-up in the "Science-Fiction/Robot" category. (The judges did not award the novel a grand prize.) The contest also had an "Alternate World/Fantasy" and "Kids/Game" categories.

