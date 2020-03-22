'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Anime Season III's Video Reveals Opening Song Artist

Sunday's live-streamed program for the third anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's light novel series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? debuted a new teaser promotional video and teaser visual. The video revealed that Yuka Iguchi is returning to perform the new opening theme song in the third seasom. The video and the visual also shows Bell and Wiene's meeting.

The third season, titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka III ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III), will premiere in Japan in July. The video confirmed the following returning staff:

It also confirmed the following returning cast:

Rina Hidaka joins the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season.

J.C. Staff adapted author Fujino Ōmori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series into a television anime in 2015. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for North America, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Ōmori and illustrator Kiyotaka Haimura 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria spinoff light novel series inspired an anime that premiered in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime under the title Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side and simulcasted the series in the United States on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike streaming service.

The series also inspired the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion anime film, which opened in Japan in February 2019. The film also screened in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand. Sentai Filmworks licensed the film and released it in U.S. theaters on July 23.

The second anime season for the original anime premiered on July 12 and ended on September 27. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and is streaming it on Crunchyroll . The series also received an original video anime ( OVA ) that shipped in Japan on January 29.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and Sword Oratoria , as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.