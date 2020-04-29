Deadly Premonition 2 Switch Game Launches on July 10

Trailer streamed for Swery's open-world mystery game

Rising Star Games announced on Tuesday that Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro and Toybox 's Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise , the sequel to the developer's Deadly Premonition game, will launch physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 10. Nintendo began streaming a release date announcement trailer.

Swery is directing and designing the open-world mystery game. He is also writing the screenplay with Kenji Goda. Tomio Kanazawa is producing the game. Yukiya Matsuura is the lead designer, Syuhо̄ Imai is the art director, Satoshi Ōkubo is the sound designer, and Hideto Suzuki is the lead programmer.

Rising Star Games describes the new game:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is an open-world game set in the small town of Le Carré. Your story starts in Boston, where it turns out FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan will have to revisit the case he thought was solved in 2005. You will be solving various murders and crimes while jumping between 2005 and 2019 in true Deadly Premonition fashion.

Rising Star Games is publishing the game in the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand, while Toybox is publishing the game in Japan and Asia.

The original Deadly Premonition shipped for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. The game received a director's cut edition for the PS3 and PC in 2013. The game debuted for Switch with the title Deadly Premonition Origins in September 2019.