Symphogear XD Unlimited Smartphone Game Ends Service in July

Game's global version launched on February 14

The official Twitter account for Pokelabo's Symphogear XD Unlimited smartphone game announced on Friday that the game will end service on July 31 at 12:00 a.m. EDT . The game halted sales of Song Stones on Friday.

Bushiroad launched the game's global version on February 14. The game debuted with a collaboration campaign with the Attack on Titan franchise .

Bushiroad describes the game:

This work is a Symphonic Battle RPG that faithfully recreates the world of the Symphogear series. There are over 100 and counting newly created illustrations for the game! Additionally, the game includes many exciting character songs from the original work that serve to enhance the flashy battles! It's a game that can appeal not just to existing fans, but newcomers as well.

The smartphone game launched in Japan in June 2017. Nana Mizuki performs the game's opening theme song "Unlimited Beat." In the game, players control nine Symphogear characters – Hibiki Tachibana, Tsubasa Kazanari, Chris Yukine, Kirika Akatsuki, Shirabe Tsukuyomi, Miku Kohinata, Serena Cadenzavna Eve, Kanade Amou, and Maria Cadenzavna Eve – and battle using a deck of candidate and support cards. Completing certain portions of the game earns the player music that can be used in battle.

