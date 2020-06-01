News
Mayu Watanabe Retires From Entertainment Industry for Health Reasons
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Talent management agency Production Ogi announced on Monday that Mayu Watanabe is retiring from the entertainment industry for "health reasons."
The announcement added that Watanabe's health had been declining for years, with no sign of recovery. After numerous meetings, Production Ogi decided to respect Watanabe's decision to prioritize her health and terminated her contract on Sunday.
Watanabe was a former member of the AKB48 idol group. During this time, she voiced the character Chieri Sono in the AKB0048 and AKB0048 next stage anime, as well as the character Natsuki Suzuura in the Psychic School Wars anime. She left the group in 2017. Watanabe played herself in the Maho Girls Precure! anime, and also performed the theme song for the Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! anime film.
Source: Production Ogi via Hachima Kikō