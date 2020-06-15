Sanrio's Mewkledreamy Anime Adds Ai Fairouz to Cast

Anime resumed on May 31 after being delayed due to COVID-19

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Sanrio 's Mewkledreamy character line announced on Sunday that Ai Fairouz is joining the show's cast as Tokiwa Anzai. Tokiwa goes to the same school as Yume and has good reflexes.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 5, but then delayed new episodes starting on May 3 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime re-aired the first four episodes from May 3 to May 24, and the fifth episode then aired on May 31.

The anime's story begins when a middle school girl named Yume sees something fall from the sky, and meets a pale violet-colored kitten named Mew. It turns out that Mew has the power of "Yume Synchro" (Dream Synchro), the power to enter dreams. In the dream world, the girl and Mew collect Dream Stones.

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Di Gi Charat , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Jewelpet Happiness ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Hiroko Kanazuki is in charge of series composition. Mai Furuki ( Planet With sub-character design) is designing the characters. Yuji Matsukura is the animation producer. Maria Sawada performs both the opening theme song "Mirai Kuru Kuru Yume Kururu!" and the ending theme song "Tokimeki Collector."

The character line also has a manga adaptation that launched in Kodansha 's Otomodachi and Tanoshii Yōchien magazines on February 1.