Kemono Friends 2 Producer Leaves TV Tokyo

Producer Nobuyuki Hosoya announced on Thursday that, as of Wednesday , he has left TV Tokyo after working there for 25 years, adding that he was not fired from his job.

Hosoya is perhaps best known for his work as the producer of the Kemono Friends 2 television anime, recruiting Ryuichi Kimura as the director of the anime, in the wake of the controversy surrounding the departure of the first season's director TATSUKI and the Yaoyorozu studio from the franchise . While Kemono Friends 2 was airing, Hosoya gained a reputation of replying to viewers' opinions on the show on Twitter.

After Kemono Friends 2 concluded, TV Tokyo issued a formal apology for the "unprofessional conduct" of an unspecified producer.

Aside from Kemono Friends 2 , Hosoya has also produced such anime as Sengoku Paradise Kiwami , Aikatsu! , Pokémon XY , and One-Punch Man , during his time at TV Tokyo .