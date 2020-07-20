One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Game's Video Previews Watchdog Man, Garou DLC

3rd, 4th DLC characters debut on Tuesday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a DLC trailer for Bandai Namco Entertainment's One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows game on Monday. The video previews Watchdog Man and Garou, the third and fourth DLC characters, who will both launch in the game on Tuesday.

The game's first DLC character is martial artist Suiryu, who joined the game on April 9. Lightning Max joined as the second DLC character on June 16. The third DLC character is Watchdog Man, and the fourth is Garou.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe on February 28. The game launched for PS4 and Xbox One in Japan on February 27.

In the three-on-three action-fighting game, players form teams of three characters to take on an opposing team. If they choose Saitama, characters must survive long enough for him to arrive through the Hero Arrival System. By performing well in battle with only two characters, players can decrease the amount of time it will take for Saitama to arrive.

Playable characters include: Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, Vaccine Man, Deep Sea King, Mosquito Girl, Carnage Kabuto, Terrible Tornado, Silverfang, Atomic Samurai, Tank-Top Master, Tank-Top Blackhole, Tank-Top Tiger, Metal Bat, Metal Knight, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Stinger, Snek, Melzargard, Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, Amai Mask, Crablante, and Boros.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.