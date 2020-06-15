One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Game's Video Previews Lightning Max DLC

2nd DLC character debuts on Tuesday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Monday that Lightning Max will join Bandai Namco Entertainment 's One-Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows game as its second DLC character on Tuesday. The company began streaming a character video for Lightning Max.

The game's first DLC character is martial artist Suiryu, who joined the game on April 9. The character packs include special items and avatar parts. Players can also purchase a character pass that will include the first four DLC character packs. The third and fourth character packs will debut this summer.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe on February 28. The game launched for PS4 and Xbox One in Japan on February 27.

In the three-on-three action-fighting game, players form teams of three characters to take on an opposing team. If they choose Saitama, characters must survive long enough for him to arrive through the Hero Arrival System. By performing well in battle with only two characters, players can decrease the amount of time it will take for Saitama to arrive.

Playable characters include: Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, Vaccine Man, Deep Sea King, Mosquito Girl, Carnage Kabuto, Terrible Tornado, Silverfang, Atomic Samurai, Tank-Top Master, Tank-Top Blackhole, Tank-Top Tiger, Metal Bat, Metal Knight, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Stinger, Snek, Melzargard, Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, Amai Mask, Crablante, and Boros.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.