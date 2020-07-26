Crunchyroll, Adult Swim Announce Original Fena: Pirate Princess Anime for 2021

The Toonami "panel" airing on Cartoon Network during the Adult Swim Con online event announced the new " Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess in collaboration with Adult Swim on Sunday. The Crunchyroll and Adult Swim co-production will air on Adult Swim 's Toonami block and stream on Crunchyroll in 2021.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!

Kazuto Nakazawa ( B: The Beginning , Blood+ , Parasite Dolls ) is directing the series at Production I.G .

Production I.G producer Rui Kuroki announced at the Production I.G. USA panel at Anime Expo Lite on July 4 that Production I.G is working on an anime series in collaboration with Adult Swim . Kuroki stated that the work is "something Production I.G has never done before.”

Toonami will air a "special anime short" on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. EDT, and will also air and stream content such as an interview with Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama for Blade Runner: Black Lotus , a teaser trailer for Uzumaki , an interview with Uzumaki director Hiroshi Nagahama , a concert performance by The Pillows , and interviews with Steve Blum and Dana Swanson.

Crunchyroll previously stated it has co-produced more than 60 series since 2015, including The Rising of The Shield Hero , A Place Further Than the Universe , and The Junji Ito "Collection" . Recent " Crunchyroll Originals" anime include Gibiate , Tower of God , The God of High School , Noblesse , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , So I'm a Spider, So What? , and EX-ARM .

Crunchyroll announced the " Crunchyroll Originals" line in 2015 with Hiroyuki Takahashi 's HYPERSONIC music club webcomic as the first installment. Crunchyroll serialized the original webcomic PARK Harajuku: Crisis Team! , which inspired the Urahara anime.

Source: Email correspondence