Ōkami-san wa Taberaretai TV Anime's Promo Video Previews Voices, Song, Risque Romance

'A Wolf Wants to Be Eaten' story about teacher, student with explicit net edition

The official website for the television anime of Musubi Onigiri's Ōkami-san wa Taberaretai (A Wolf Wants to Be Eaten/Ōkami Wants to Be Eaten) manga posted the first promotional video on Thursday. The main cast members Yō Suzushiro and Iroha Haruno narrate the video as their characters, and the video features the theme song "Koi no Ōkami" (Wolf of Love) by Saki Hazuki .

WWWave describes the manga's story, which won the "Anime-ka Kakuyaku! Sōryo-waku Sōdatsu Manga Taishō" contest to earn an anime adaptation.

"I want Akazu-sensei to eat my 'first'!"

Ōkami had her skirt swiped by the rumored "skirt bandit." Her teacher Akazu happened to be passing by and came to Ōkami's rescue. Akazu took Ōkami home, but Ōkami had a real reason for bringing Akazu there as she locks the door and turns off the lights ... "Stuck with a girl in a room with the lights out, I … can't help myself!"

(Akazu and Ōkami are wordplays on the Japanese terms for Little Red Riding Hood and wolf, respectively.)

The cast members are:



Yō Suzushiro as Tatsumi Akazu, a passionate physical education teacher who is popular with his students Iroha Haruno as Hinako Ōkami, a cool "lone-wolf" student

Kazuma Hoshino as Rei Kobayama, the mysterious school nurse



Kazuhiro Toda is directing the anime at Peak Hunt , and Kei Sankaku is designing the characters. LAZZ is serving as chief animation director and costume designer. Saku Suzuki is the color key artist, and Mame is the art designer and art director. Mito Kanda is the compositing director of photography.

Hisayoshi Hirasawa is directing the sound at Studio Mausu . Saki Hazuki sings the theme song "Koi no Ōkami" (Wolf of Love).

The "premium edition" of the anime with explicit scenes will premiere on the ComicFest Anime website on September 6 at 24:00 (effectively, September 7 at midnight). The "on-air edition" will then premiere on the Tokyo MX channel and the YouTube and Niconico services on September 6 at 25:00.

The anime is part of the " ComicFesta Anime " series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017. Previous anime to debut through the ComicFesta Anime Zone include Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... in April 2017; Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita in July 2017; Omiai Aite wa Oshiego, Tsuyoki na, Mondaiji. in October 2017; 25-Sai no Joshi Kōsei: Kodomo ni wa Oshierarenai Koto Shite Yaru yo in January 2018; Sweet Punishment in April 2018; Onna no Ko ga Ochita saki wa, Ore no Musuko no Sakippo Deshita in July 2018; Shūdengo, Capsule Hotel de, Jōshi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru. in October 2018; Papa Datte, Shitai in January 2019; Araiya-san! Ore to Aitsu ga Onnayu de!? in April 2019; Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi in July 2019; XL Jо̄shi in October 2019, and the ongoing anime The Titan's Bride .

Sources: Ōkami-san wa Taberaretai anime's website via Nijimen