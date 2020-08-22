Megalobox Manga's Chikara Sakuma Launches New Manga in September

LINKMAN manga focuses on soccer

The October issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine revealed on Friday that Chikara Sakuma will launch a new manga in the magazine's November issue on September 19. The soccer manga's title is LINKMAN , and the first chapter will have 63 pages including an opening color page.

Sakuma launched a manga adaptation of the Megalobox television anime titled Megalobox - Shukumei no Sōken (Megalobox - The Twin Fists of Fate) in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in February 2018, and ended the two-volume manga in August 2018.

Megalobox is the spinoff television anime based on Ikki Kajiwara (pen name Asao Takamori ) and Tetsuya Chiba 's Ashita no Joe manga. The anime premiered in April 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Viz Media licensed the anime. Staff of the anime announced a sequel in November 2019.

Sakuma has also created the MAGiCO and Kabedon! manga. Sakuma ended the Kabedon! rock-climbing manga on March 17.

