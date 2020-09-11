Broccoli's Jack Jeanne Switch Game's Promo Video Introduces Characters

The official YouTube channel of Broccoli 's Jack Jeanne collaboration game project with Tokyo Ghoul manga creator Sui Ishida began streaming a promotional video on Friday. The video introduces the game's characters.

The game will launch in Japan on December 3, delayed from its original August 5 release due to "various circumstances with production." The staff noted that the release date may change again depending on the progress of the "current situation."

The game will have both visual novel and rhythm game elements, and will center on the theater and a drama school setting. Broccoli stated in December that the game will have "20 novels" worth of story, and the game's main scenario will be fully voiced.

The game stars: (left to right in image above)

The game retails for 7,800 yen (about US$71). A limited edition with the game, a special box, a visual art book, a novel, a drama CD, and a vocal collection CD retails for 12,300 yen (about US$112).

The game's story centers around protagonist Kisa Tachibana, a girl who had given up a career in theater, but receives an invitation to attend the Univers Drama School, an elite drama school for male actors, where students play female roles (referred to as "Jeanne" roles) in addition to male roles ("Jack" roles). However, to maintain her enrollment, she must land a starring role in the school's play at the end of the year, and also hide that she is a girl.

Ishida is credited with the original work and character designs, and he also worked on the world design, in-game illustrations, and insert song lyrics for the game. Shin Towada ( Tokyo Ghoul novel series) penned the game's scenario alongside Ishida. Akira Kosemura is composing the music. Lownine is credited for concept art, while Seishiro is credited for choreography. Broccoli is developing the game in collaboration with Happinet.

Happinet previously stated it would like to expand the game into other media, including anime, smartphone games, events, collaborations, CDs, and merchandise. The company has not yet confirmed if these plans are already underway.

Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, followed by Tokyo Ghoul:re , which ended in summer 2018. The Tokyo Ghoul:re television anime included two seasons and the latter aired from October to December 2018.