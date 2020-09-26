Netflix Streams Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise Season's Teaser

The Transformers Entertainment panel during Hasbro PulseCon 2020 debuted a teaser trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise, the second season in the CG-animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy series. Netflix streamed the teaser shortly thereafter:

Netflix describes the story:

With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission, unexpectedly running into ... the spacefaring Mercenaries.

The Transformers: War for Cybertron CG series serves as a tie-in to Hasbro 's multi-year toy line of the same name. The Siege subline launched in 2018, followed by this year's Earthrise and next year's Kingdom .

Polygon Pictures is animating the overall CG series, and Rooster Teeth is producing with Polygon Pictures and Allspark Animation . This year's Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege season had six 22-minute episodes, and Netflix had teased two more seasons after Siege. FJ DeSanto ( Transformers: Titans Return , Transformers: Power of the Primes ) is the showrunner. Polygon Pictures also animated the Transformers Prime and Transformers: Robots in Disguise series.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. Its latest works include the Human Lost film and this year's Drifting Dragons series.