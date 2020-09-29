News
BONES Animates 'Gotcha!' Pokémon Music Video With Bump of Chicken's Song
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Pokémon Company unveiled the "Gotcha!" music video with animation by BONES on Tuesday. The video features the song "Acacia" performed by BUMP OF CHICKEN (Tales of the Abyss, Granblue Fantasy the Animation, Karakuri Circus theme songs).
Rie Matsumoto (Blood Blockade Battlefront, Yes! Precure 5) directed the music video at BONES. Yuki Hayashi (Kyousogiga, Driland) provided character designs, and Genki Kawamura and Masami Hatanaka are credited for planning and producing the video. Matsumoto and Hayashi previously partnered with BONES and BUMP OF CHICKEN to produce a music video for the snack company Lotte.
The video commemorates the upcoming launch of "The Crown Tundra," the second of two expansions for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games, on October 22.
Sources: The Pokémon Company's Japanese and English YouTube channels
