Maesetsu! Anime's 3rd Promo Video Recounts Epic Tale of Aspiring Comedians

The official website for Kadokawa 's original television anime Maesetsu! began streaming the third promotional video for the anime on Saturday. The video comes one day before the anime's premiere on Sunday, complete with a opening crawl reminiscent of a story told a long time ago.

The project centers on four 19-year-odl girls at the height of their youth, attempting to achieve their dreams of becoming comedians even as they struggle gallantly.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Mugendai∞ is credited with the original work, and Lucky Star manga author Kagami Yoshimizu is credited with the original illustrations. Touko Machida ( DIVE!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is in charge of series composition, and she is writing the scripts with Shōta Gotō and Joe Itou ( Nichijō , Lucky Star ). Katsuzo Hirata ( Ben-To , Angel Beats! ) is designing the characters for the anime. Masaru Koseki ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , Demon King Daimao ) and Naoki Yamauchi (animation director for Bleach , Chronicles of the Going Home Club ) are the chief animation directors.

The anime will premiere on October 4 on AT-X at 11:30 p.m. and then debut on TOKYO MX later that night at 12:30 a.m. (effectively October 5). The series will premiere on BS- NTV on October 5 at 12:00 a.m. (effectively October 6) and on MBS on October 6 late at night at 3:30 a.m. (effectively October 7). The anime was delayed from its summer premiere due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Funimation will begin streaming the anime this fall.

Yoshimizu is drawing a four-panel manga for the project, and also drew the visual for the project. The manga, titled Maesetsu! Opening Act , launched on July 27.

Yoshimizu put his Lucky Star manga on hiatus in 2014 due to a "new project" that was then under planning. Until then, the manga had been running in Comptiq since the magazine's January 2004 issue. Kadokawa has published 10 volumes for the manga.