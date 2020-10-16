Magatsu Wahrheit Smartphone Game Launches Worldwide This Month

Game's TV anime premiered on October 13

Mobimon announced on Thursday that it has licensed KLab 's MAGATSU WAHRHEIT smartphone role-playing game for global release. The game is slated to launch this October.

Pre-registration is available, and a campaign is offering in-game rewards depending on how many people pre-register.

Mobimon describes the game:

“In this world, filled with light. Despair” Ten bolts of light fell from the sky onto the Wahrheit continent, in order to protect the world and their most important people, six Mobile Corps Captains are ready to head out and issuing an emergency summon to sortie! The Mobile Corps is a private military organization made up of people called “Awakeners”. To humanity, only those who have adapted to the light of despair and have the power to fight the Light have the ability to save the world."

The game launched in Japan in April 2019. Miwa Shōda ( Final Fantasy XII ) wrote the game's scenario, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the main theme. Hiroaki Ueno ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) and Yōko Tsukamoto ( Xenoblade X ) both drew concept art. Third Echoes ( Caligula ) designed the characters.

Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- , the television anime of the game, premiered on October 13. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs.

Source: Press release