tMnR's If I Could Reach You Manga Ends

tMnR 's If I Could Reach You ( Tatoe Todokanu Ito da toshitemo ) manga ended in the December issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine on Saturday. The November issue had teased last month that the manga would reach its climax in the December issue.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in September 2019 Kodansha Comics describes the series:

Hopelessly in love, high schooler Uta must navigate living with her brother and Kaoru, her crush … and sister-in-law. Desperate to get over her unrequited feelings, Uta pulls away, but when the cracks in her brother's marriage begin to show, Kaoru begins to confide in her new teenage sister, which just makes matters worse!

The manga launched in Comic Yuri Hime in November 2016. Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth volume on March 18.

