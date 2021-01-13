High-Rise Invasion Anime Unveils Trailer, More Cast, Staff, Song Artists, February 25 Debut

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for the anime series of Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Ōba 's survival horror manga High-Rise Invasion ( Tenkū Shinpan ) on Thursday. The anime's official website also unveiled more cast and staff members, theme song artists, and the anime's February 25 Netflix debut date in Japan.

Japanese trailer:



English dub trailer:



The new cast members include:

Idol group EMPiRE are performing the anime's opening theme song "HON-NO," as heard in the video above. Rock band Have a Nice Day! performs the ending theme song "Watashi no Na wa Blue" (My Name is Blue).

The new staff members include:

Netflix describes the anime's story:

The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion , created by Tsuina Miura ( Ajin - Demi-Human ) and Takahiro Ōba ( Box! ), finally gets an anime adaptation! High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed. Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate?

Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers , Libra of Nil Admirari ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Touko Machida ( 7SEEDS , The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan ) is supervising the series scripts. Yōichi Ueda ( Gangsta. ) serves as character designer and chief animation director. The artists tatsuo and Youichi Sakai are composing the music.

The voice cast includes:

Miura and Ōba launched the manga on DeNA 's Manga Box app in December 2013, and ended it in March 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in omnibus volumes, and the eighth volume shipped in November 2020. Latest chapters of the manga are also available in English digitally on Manga Box 's English website.

A sequel manga titled Tenkū Shinpan arrive launched in the Magapoke app in July 2019.