Nintendo Unveils The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Switch

New version with controls adapted for Switch ships on July 16

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that it is developing a Switch version of its The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game titled The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch platform. The game will launch on July 16.

Amazon U.K. previously listed a release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Switch.

The game will feature revamped controls that adapt the original Wii game's motion controls for the Nintendo Switch. The game will also launch alongside new themed Switch controllers.

Nintendo released the game on its Wii console in November 2011.

The latest main game in the series is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , which Nintendo released for the Switch in March 2017. Nintendo is developing a sequel to the game.