Sentai Filmworks Reveals Kandagawa Jet Girls Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday the English dub cast for the television anime of the Kandagawa Jet Girls multimedia project. The company also began streaming an English dub clip:

The English dub stars Kira Vincent-Davis as Rin Namiki and Darcy Whitehall as Misa Aoi.

The cast also includes:

Christine Auten is directing the English dub . Jonathan Rodriquez is the engineer, and David Loscoe and Chris Park are serving as additional engineers. Natalie Jones is the translator. Marta Bechtol is writing the ADR script. Conner Clifton and Paul Mericle are credited for booking.

Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc with the English dub on March 23.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime's story:

“Jet-Racing” has become a mega-popular extreme sport across the world, and with good reason! The “Jetter” pilots a high velocity watercraft and is paired with a “Shooter” who blasts rival teams with a hydro gun. It all adds up to explosive, wet-and-wild action as they race to the finish and compete to earn supremacy. Among those competing is Rin Namiki, and racing is in her blood. Rin aspires to become a legendary Jetter just like her mother, and after meeting the cool and gorgeous Shooter Misa Aoi, it looks like Rin's dreams are finally in reach with a partner who shares her passion! Every race brings them tighter together as a team and closer than ever to their dream of becoming the best Jet Racers on the water.

The anime premiered in October 2019 and ran for 12 episodes.

Hiraku Kaneko ( Tsuredure Children , The Qwaser of Stigmata ) directed the series at TNK ( High School DxD , Doreiku The Animation ). Go Zappa ( Nekopara , Beatless ) was in charge of series composition. Tsutomu Miyazawa ( Samurai Girls , Soul Buster ) designed the characters based on original designs by Hanaharu Naruko ( Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- ).

Cast members Yū Sasahara and Riko Kohara performed the opening theme song "Bullet Mermaid." Azusa Tadokoro performed the anime's ending theme song "RIVALS."

Kadokawa , Marvelous, and EGG FIRM announced the multimedia project in July 2019.

XSEED Games released Honey∞Parade Games' Kandagawa Jet Girls game in North America for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in August 2020. The game shipped for PS4 in Japan in January 2020.

Source: Sentai Filmworks