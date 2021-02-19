Cells at Work! Baby Manga Goes on 3-Month Hiatus

Manga's 3rd compiled book volume ships on February 22

This year's 12th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Yasuhiro Fukuda 's Cells at Work! Baby ( Hataraku Saibō Baby ) spinoff manga of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga is going on hiatus for three months, and will return in May.

Kodansha will release the manga's third compiled book volume on February 22.

The manga previously went on hiatus in June 2020.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it released the second volume in November 2020. The company describes the story:

It's no easy feat to keep a body happy and healthy, so even the newest cells have their tiny-winey, chubby-wubby hands full! Join these cute baby cells as they work hard within their newborn baby body, in this newest (literally!) spinoff of Cells at Work!

Fukuda launched the manga in Morning in October 2019.