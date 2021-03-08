Funimation Reveals English Dub Casts for 'Wave, Listen to Me!,' Shachibato!, Sleepy Princess Anime

All 12 episodes ofavailable now with English dub

Funimation announced the English dub cast for the television anime of Hiroaki Samura 's Wave, Listen to Me! ( Nami yo Kiite Kure ) manga on Friday. Funimation is now streaming the entire series with both Japanese audio and English audio.

The English dub cast includes:

Stephen Hoff is the ADR Director . Christopher R. Sabat is the producer. Rawly Pickens is serving as the mix engineer. Leah Clark and Jamie Marchi are serving as ADR scriptwriters. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep.

Funimation describes the series:

Like any scorned lover, Minare Koda spends a drunken night griping about an ex. But in the light of the next day, she hears her rant on the radio. She goes on the air to clear her name and ends up leaving with an unexpected job offer.

The show premiered in Japan in April 2020 and had 12 episodes.

Funimation also revealed the English dub cast for Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! on February 24 and the English dub cast for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle on February 21.

The dub cast for Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! includes:

The English dub staff includes:

ADR Directors: Tia Ballard , Rawly Pickens

Directors: , Assistant ADR Directors: Rawly Pickens , Tia Ballard , Nazeeh Tarsha

Directors: , , ADR Engineers: Kellen Voss , Rawly Pickens

Engineers: , Mix Engineer: Rawly Pickens

ADR Scriptwriters: Katelyn Barr , Jessica Cavanagh , Tyler Walker

The entire series with the dub is available now. Funimation describes the show:

Based on the popular strategy game, Minato has become the new president of the Kibou Company. In order to be a good president and help the company grow, he must lead his party of adventurers through the Gate and collect Kirakuri—a type of energy that is extremely valuable and fundamental to the city of Gatepia. However, there are other companies vying for the chance to gather the Kirakuri.

The show premiered in April 2020 and had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the show as it aired with English subtitles.

The English dub cast for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle includes:

The English dub staff includes:

The first episode of the show launched with the English dub on February 22. The anime premiered in October 2020 and Funimation streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles. The show had 12 episodes.

Thanks to Sterling Getchell for the news tip.