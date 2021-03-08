News
Funimation Reveals English Dub Casts for 'Wave, Listen to Me!,' Shachibato!, Sleepy Princess Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Funimation announced the English dub cast for the television anime of Hiroaki Samura's Wave, Listen to Me! (Nami yo Kiite Kure) manga on Friday. Funimation is now streaming the entire series with both Japanese audio and English audio.
The English dub cast includes:
- Terri Doty as Minare
- Monica Rial as Chishiro
- Nazeeh Tarsha as Kashiwagi
- Zach Bolton as Komoto
- Charlie Campbell as Kureko
- Christopher R. Sabat as Mato
- Tia Ballard as Mizuho
- Ian Sinclair as Nakahara
- Kent Williams as Takarada
Stephen Hoff is the ADR Director. Christopher R. Sabat is the producer. Rawly Pickens is serving as the mix engineer. Leah Clark and Jamie Marchi are serving as ADR scriptwriters. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep.
Funimation describes the series:
Like any scorned lover, Minare Koda spends a drunken night griping about an ex. But in the light of the next day, she hears her rant on the radio. She goes on the air to clear her name and ends up leaving with an unexpected job offer.
The show premiered in Japan in April 2020 and had 12 episodes.
Funimation also revealed the English dub cast for Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! on February 24 and the English dub cast for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle on February 21.
The dub cast for Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! includes:
- Jill Harris as Yutoria
- Josh Grelle as Minato
- Katelyn Barr as Akari
- Morgan Berry as Makoto
- Daman Mills as Rivar
- Marissa Lenti as Ruck
- Mary Morgan as Thomas
- Emily Neves as Valmi
The English dub staff includes:
- ADR Directors: Tia Ballard, Rawly Pickens
- Assistant ADR Directors: Rawly Pickens, Tia Ballard, Nazeeh Tarsha
- ADR Engineers: Kellen Voss, Rawly Pickens
- Mix Engineer: Rawly Pickens
- ADR Scriptwriters: Katelyn Barr, Jessica Cavanagh, Tyler Walker
The entire series with the dub is available now. Funimation describes the show:
Based on the popular strategy game, Minato has become the new president of the Kibou Company. In order to be a good president and help the company grow, he must lead his party of adventurers through the Gate and collect Kirakuri—a type of energy that is extremely valuable and fundamental to the city of Gatepia. However, there are other companies vying for the chance to gather the Kirakuri.
The show premiered in April 2020 and had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the show as it aired with English subtitles.
The English dub cast for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle includes:
- Kira Buckland as Princess Syalis
- Alejandro Saab as Twilight the Demon King
- Nicholas Andrew Louie as Dawner the Hero
- Mike Haimoto as Demon Cleric Leonard
- Ben Lepley as Quilladillo
- Jim Foronda as Frankenzombie
- Ricco Fajardo as Castle Grunt Goblin
- Gianni Matragrano as Minotaur
- Christopher Guerrero as High-Rank Skeleton Soldier
- Elizabeth Maxwell as Queen Nemlis (Female Narrator)
- Kyle Igneczi as Scissors Sorcerer
- Bryce Papenbrook as Ghost Shroud
- Cedric Williams as Baddie Diamond
- Kamran Nikhad as Item Storage Guard
- Andy Barnett as Elder
- Anthony Sardinha as Scaly Reindeer
- Mike Pollock as Minister
- Brendan Blaber as Gummy
- Sarah Wiedenheft, Aimee Smith as Teddy Demons
The English dub staff includes:
- ADR Director: Amber Lee Connors
- Assistant ADR Director: Alexis Tipton
- Lead ADR Engineer: Patrick Morphy
- Assistant ADR Engineer: Alyssa Dumas
- ADR Script Writer: Leah Clark
- ADR Script Supervisor: Jeramey Kraatz
- ADR Prep: Benjamin Tehrani
- Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Alyssa Dumas
- Production Assistant: Howard Wang
The first episode of the show launched with the English dub on February 22. The anime premiered in October 2020 and Funimation streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles. The show had 12 episodes.
Thanks to Sterling Getchell for the news tip.
Sources: Funimation (link 2, link 3, Nicholas Friedman)