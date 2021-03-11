Dragonball Z: Kakarot Game's Trailer Announces 'Trunks: The Warrior Of Hope' DLC

Xenoverse 2's Legendary Pack 1 DLC launches on March 18; FighterZ's Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta DLC on March 12

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a launch trailer for the Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot game's "Trunks: The Warrior Of Hope" DLC on Sunday. The DLC will launch in early summer.

The company also began streaming the announcement trailer for the “Legendary Pack 1” DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game. The DLC will launch on March 18. The game's 12th free update will launch on March 18.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming a trailer for the Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta DLC character for the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game. The character launches on March 12.

The first DLC for Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot , "New Power Awakens - Part 1," launched on April 28 and featured characters Beerus and Whis. In the story, after beating Whis, Goku and Vegeta will be able to use their Super Saiyan God forms. In those forms, the characters will then fight Beerus. The "Part 2" DLC launched on November 17. The DLC features SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta, and Golden Frieza.

The game launched in January 2020 in both Japan in the West. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2 ; the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z , taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game also includes the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama .

The game has English and Japanese audio and supports Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.

The “Legendary Pack 1” will feature the DLC character Pikkon and the DLC character Toppo, "The God of Destruction."

As of last December, the game has reached 7 million units shipped worldwide (including digital versions).

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The game's third DLC "Extra Pack" launched in August 2018, and the fourth DLC "Extra Pack" featuring the characters "Super Saiyan Full Power Broly" and SSGSS Gogeta launched in December 2018. The game added the DLC characters Ribrianne and Super Saiyan God Vegeta as part of "Ultra Pack 1" in June 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month. The game series has shipped more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Kefla, the first character of the third season pass, launched in the game on February 28. Ultra Instinct Goku, the second character, launched on May 22. Master Roshi launched in the game on September 18. Super Baby 2 launched as a DLC character on January 15. As with the previous FighterZ Passes, players can purchase the characters individually, or purchase FighterZ Pass 3 for all the characters.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The game has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

The game also received a download-only "Deluxe Edition" release in January 2019 that includes previously released DLC characters: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel (link 2), Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.