Otomate Reveals New Sōkaitenki, Radiant Tale Games

Also: Hakuōki Shinkai Reimeiroku remake, Amnesia World port for Switch

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand revealed two new games during its "Dessert de Otomate " fan event on Sunday. It also revealed a Shinkai remake of its Hakuōki Remeiroku game, and a Switch port of its Amnesia World game.

The new Sōkaitenki (Chronicle of the Blue Water and Sky) game/stage play project is a new multimedia collaboration between Otomate , Toei Animation , and Plus 81. The Nintendo Switch game will ship in spring 2022, while the stage play will run from December 8 to December 12.

The story is set in Hinomoto (a wordplay on Japan) where the sun does not rise, and the night does not end. Youths rise up to regain the light.

Yūmi Yamada ( Diabolik Lovers , Ken ga Kimi ) is penning the scripts for the game, and Teita ( Norn9 , Sengoku Night Blood ) is designing the characters. The game's cast includes Daiki Yamashita as Minato, Yuichiro Umehara as Reiji, Kaito Ishikawa as Kazuya, Shōta Takahashi as Kagerō, and Tatsumaru Tachibana as Naoie. (Takahashi and Tachibana also play these roles in the stage play.)

Radiant Tale is a new Switch game that does not yet have a release date. The game will be centered on a circus troupe in a fantasy world, and will be about a normal girl and a collection of boys who are anything but normal.

Kagerō Usuba is designing the charcters, and Mizuki Mugino is directing the game. Shinobu Iwata is producing.

Hakuōki Shinkai Reimeiroku is a remake of the Hakuōki Remeiroku prequel in Otomate 's long-running Hakuōki historical fantasy series. The game will ship on August 26 for the Switch. As in the original version, the story will be a prequel to the first Hakuōki game, telling the story of the birth of the Shinsengumi prior to them meeting the series protagonist Chizuru Yukimura. Aika Yoshioka is performing the game's theme song "Kizunabi Moyu."

The Switch port of the Amnesia World game will ship on August 19. The game originally shipped for the PlayStation Vita in May 2014.