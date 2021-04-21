Craftar, LDH Forge Strategic Partnership, Establish Tokyo Pop LLP

Companies produce Battle of Tokyo "mixed reality entertainment" project

Animation studio Craftar announced on Sunday that it is forming a strategic partnership with entertainment company LDH Japan , jointly founding the Tokyo Pop limited liability partnership (not to be confused with the similarly named American publisher Tokyopop).

The companies' first collaboration together as Tokyo Pop will be the Battle of Tokyo "mixed reality entertainment" project, which will see Craftar using motion capture technology to develop "real-time animation" for music videos. The videos will use 38 3D models all based on the participating artists.

LDH Japan also announced Battle of Tokyo on Sunday. The project will have music collaborations with the "Jr.EXILE Sedai" (Jr.EXILE Generation) artists, novels, anime, a game, and other upcoming content.

Craftar is Hakuhodo's in-house animation studio. The company previously collaborated with Marza Animation Planet to produce a 13-minute short adaptation of Genki Kawamura 's Moom picture book. The company created the Uchū Neko Mardock no Bōken and Pâtisserie no Monster series of animated shorts in 2016. The company produced The Relative Worlds 3D CG net anime in 2017, and released a film version in 2019. The company also produced a television anime adaptation of Niantic 's Ingress game in 2018.