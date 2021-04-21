English Memorial Project Launched for Osamu Kobayashi

Octas to send submitted memorials to Kobayashi's family

Patrick Macias of Octas, Inc. launched a memorial form on Tuesday for animator and director Osamu Kobayashi (pictured right in image at right), who recently passed away on April 17. Overseas fans who wish to write a memorial to Kobayashi's family can do so through the form. Octas will send the memorials to Kobayashi's family.

57-year-old Kobayashi passed away on April 17 after battling kidney cancer.

Kobayashi directed such anime as BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad , Paradise Kiss , Someday's Dreamers II Sora , Table and Fishman , End of the World , Digital Juice , and Ani-Kuri 15 . He served as an episode director for such anime as Naruto Shippūden , Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , Gurren Lagann , Gad Guard , Dororo , and Lupin III: Part IV .

Kobayashi was also a scriptwriter, overseeing and writing scripts for such anime as Paradise Kiss , BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad , Naruto Shippūden , and Rinshi!! Ekoda-chan . He was also a storyboard artist, designer, and animator for many anime.

Source: Press release