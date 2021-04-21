News
English Memorial Project Launched for Osamu Kobayashi
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Patrick Macias of Octas, Inc. launched a memorial form on Tuesday for animator and director Osamu Kobayashi (pictured right in image at right), who recently passed away on April 17. Overseas fans who wish to write a memorial to Kobayashi's family can do so through the form. Octas will send the memorials to Kobayashi's family.
57-year-old Kobayashi passed away on April 17 after battling kidney cancer.
Kobayashi directed such anime as BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad, Paradise Kiss, Someday's Dreamers II Sora, Table and Fishman, End of the World, Digital Juice, and Ani-Kuri 15. He served as an episode director for such anime as Naruto Shippūden, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, Gurren Lagann, Gad Guard, Dororo, and Lupin III: Part IV.
Kobayashi was also a scriptwriter, overseeing and writing scripts for such anime as Paradise Kiss, BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad, Naruto Shippūden, and Rinshi!! Ekoda-chan. He was also a storyboard artist, designer, and animator for many anime.
Source: Press release