Rurouni Kenshin Series Gets New Novel on July 2

Novel centers on Kenshin, Kaoru's wedding ceremony

Shueisha is listing a new novel for Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga titled Rurouni Kenshin Kamiya Dojo Monogatari that is slated to launch on July 2.

The story takes place in the 12th year of the Meiji era, in which Kenshin and Kaoru are having a modest wedding ceremony. Festive decorations are placed in the Kamiya residence, Kenshin is wearing the crested hakama of Kaoru's late father Koshijirō, and Kaoru is wearing the wedding outfit of her late mother. During this time, Kaoru recalls the evening when she and Kenshin met.

Watsuki's manga ran from 1994 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. A television anime series aired in Japan from 1996 to 1998 and spawned several anime video projects and an anime film. Viz Media published the original manga and the two-volume Rurouni Kenshin: Restoration reboot manga in North America, while Media Blasters released the television anime. ADV Films released the two Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal and Rurouni Kenshin: Reflection video anime projects and the Rurouni Kenshin: The Motion Picture anime film on DVD, and Aniplex later released the three titles on Blu-ray Disc. Sentai Filmworks released the more recent Rurouni Kenshin: New Kyoto Arc video anime series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of the two 'final chapter' films in the live-action film series, opened on April 23. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second film, will open on June 4.

Source: Shueisha