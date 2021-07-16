Nekomaki's Feline Manga Tora to Mike Gets Net Anime Shorts

24 episodes about 2 sisters running quaint Nagoya restaurant

A 24-episode short anime of Nekomaki 's feline manga Tora to Mike (Tora & Mike) will begin streaming on the manga's official Twitter account on August 5.

The feline "human drama" manga follows the comfy daily life of the sisters Tora and Mike, as well as the regular customers at their long-running doteni (boiled beef giblet) shop in Nagoya. The older sister Tora takes care of finances, while Mike handles the cooking and waiting on customers.

Yuzo Yamamoto ( Mameneko , Mitchiri Wanko! Anima~tion , Don't Call Us A JUNK GAME! ) is directing the anime at Charaction .

Shogakukan published three volumes of the manga. The manga was a judges' choice in the manga category of the 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Awards. Shogakukan posted two promotional videos for the first two volumes:

Another of Nekomaki 's feline manga, Mameneko , inspired a television anime by Yamamoto and Charaction in 2018. The creator's Neko to Jii-chan (Cat and Grandpa) manga spawned a live-action film in 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie