Yen Press Reveals Audiobook Voices for Sword Art Online, Overlord, The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novels

Yen Audio, Yen Press ' new imprint for audiobooks, announced on Friday the voice artists who will narrate its audiobook adaptations for Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online light novel series, Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord light novel series, and Carlo Zen 's The Saga of Tanya the Evil light novel series.

Bryce Papenbrook will narrate the Sword Art Online audiobook, Christopher Guerrero will narrate the Overlord audiobook, and Monica Rial will narrate the The Saga of Tanya the Evil audiobook. The company had announced last month that Ki Hong Lee will narrate the Solo Leveling audiobook.

Yen Audio also announced that it will host a Yen Audio Panel at the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo taking place from August 5-7 featuring director Caitlin Davies and voice actors Christopher Guerrero and Bryce Papenbrook . The event will also feature samples from the company's upcoming audiobooks.

Yen Press announced its new imprint for audiobooks on May 4. The company is partnering with Hachette Audio to produce, sell, and distribute digital audiobooks for select titles. Yen Audio's initial release schedule includes:

Solo Leveling Volume 1 of Korean novel series by Chugong - July

Volume 1 of Korean novel series by Chugong - July Sword Art Online Volume 1 by Reki Kawahara - August

Volume 1 by - August Overlord Volume 1 by Kugane Maruyama , so-bin - September

Volume 1 by , - September Solo Leveling Volume 2 - October

Volume 2 - October Sword Art Online Volume 2 - October

Volume 2 - October The Miracles of the Namiya General Store Volume 1 by Keigo Higashino - November

Volume 1 by - November The Saga of Tanya the Evil Volume 1 by Carlo Zen , Shinobu Shinotsuki - November

Volume 1 by , - November Overlord Volume 2 - December

Volume 2 - December Sword Art Online Volume 3 - December

Yen Press ' Publisher and managing director Kurt Hassler is working with Hachette Audio's publisher and senior vice president Anthony Goff, who negotiated the world rights deal for Hachette Book Group, for Yen Audio.

Source: Press release