News
The [email protected] Franchise Gets Concept Movie by Director Atsushi Nishigori, Cloverworks, Studio Khara
posted on by Egan Loo
Franchise marks 16th anniversary on Monday
The [email protected] franchise's live-streamed 16th Anniversary Party!!!!! event announced on Sunday that CloverWorks and Studio Khara are producing a concept movie for the franchise with director and character designer Atsushi Nishigori (The [email protected] TV anime, THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e!). Monday marks the franchise's 16th anniversary. Below is a teaser promotional video for the project, featuring the image song 2021 "Voyager":
Source: Comic Natalie