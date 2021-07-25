Farewell to My Alter proves that Nio Nakatani is not a creator to pigeonhole.

― For most English-language manga readers, “Nio Nakatani” is synonymous with “yuri.” That's largely because, prior to this release, all that's been translated into English have been her contributions to the Éclair yuri anthologies and her series Bloom Into You. While these do admittedly make up the bulk of her professionall...