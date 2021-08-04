L'Arc-en-Ciel's 30th Anniversary Concert Gets Worldwide Stream

Concert will stream on August 22 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT)

Live Nation Japan announced on Tuesday that the J-Rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel will stream its 30th Anniversary concert titled “L'APPY BIRTHDAY!” globally on Veeps. The concert will stream on August 22 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT). It will be available on video-on-demand until August 23 11:59 p.m. JST (10:59 a.m. EDT).

The stream will comprise of performances from L'Arc-en-Ciel 's 30th anniversary tour shot at Makuhari Messe on May 29-30. The concert took place "under strict COVID-19 measures and with capacity restrictions" in celebration of the launch of the band's single "Mirai."

L'Arc-en-Ciel is performing the current opening theme song titled "Forever" for the television anime of Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga. The band has performed theme songs for the Fullmetal Alchemist television anime series and the two Fullmetal Alchemist films, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit , and Rurouni Kenshin , among others.

L'Arc-en-Ciel formed in 1991 in Osaka. The band launched its first album DUNE in 1993.

Source: Press release