Attack on Titan The Final Season Anime's Part 2 to Premiere Next January

Part 2 starts with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing")

The official website for the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime announced on Sunday that the season's Part 2 will premiere with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel in January 2022. Before the new part airs, the special compilation version of the story thus far and the original anime DVD releases (telling stories from Levi, Annie, Mikasa, and other characters' points of view) will also air.

Episode 75 ended in March with an announcement that episode 76 would debut "this coming winter" on the NHK General channel in Japan. Funimation described the episode's release window as "Winter 2022."

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK on December 7, 2020. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime on January 9, and Funimation began streaming an English dub on January 10.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) directed the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise ) returned to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) designed the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano returned to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

The anime also featured a returning cast.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Hajime Isayama launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The manga ended in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped on June 9.

