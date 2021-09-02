Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Game Launches for PS4, Xbox One in West in October

Game's ports will launch in N. America on October 26, Europe/Australia on October 15

XSEED Games announced on Wednesday that it will release the Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One physically and digitally in North America on October 26. Marvelous Europe Limited announced that it will release the game for PS4 and Xbox One in Europe and Australia on October 15.

The game will launch in Japan for Xbox One digitally on October 27 and for PlayStation 4 digitally and physically on November 25.

XSEED Games released Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town game for the Nintendo Switch and PC in July 2020. The game is a full remake of the Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town and Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town Game Boy Advance games. Marvelous Europe released the game physically and digitally in July 2020 in Europe and Australia. The game launched in Japan in October 2019 for the Switch.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town ( Bokujō Monogatari Olive Town to Kibō no Daichi ) game for the Nintendo Switch shipped in Japan on February 25 and in the West on March 23.

